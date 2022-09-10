scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Three-day RSS coordination meet begins in Raipur

The meeting, being attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, started at 9 am in Jainam Manas Bhavan near the airport.

BJP national president J P Nadda and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were present for the coordination meet in Raipur (File)

The three-day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak’ or annual national coordination meet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday to discuss various issues, including social challenges, its functionary said.

The meeting, being attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, started at 9 am in Jainam Manas Bhavan near the airport here, he said.

Key office-bearers of 36 outfits inspired by the RSS, including the BJP, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, are present, he said.

“All these organisations are actively working for social causes and nationalism, and they will share their experiences and discuss about the works done and the achievements in the last one year. Besides, discussion will be held on the coordinated efforts on key issues like social challenges, environment, family awareness and social harmony,” the RSS’s ‘Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh’ Sunil Ambekar had said on Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:57:23 am
Next Story

Hrithik Roshan gets angry after fan pushes him, his son to get a selfie: ‘Push mat kar’ Watch

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Premium
Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?
Thor Love and Thunder

Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

King Charles to be officially proclaimed monarch today
Live Updates

King Charles to be officially proclaimed monarch today

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show
Haryana

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things
Weekend Read

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things

Premium
Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief
Delhi Confidential

Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain
Brahmastra Review

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement