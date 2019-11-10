RSS chief Bhagwat welcomes Ayodhya verdict, says Sangh’s role over, up to govt now

The RSS on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court granting the disputed land in Ayodhya to Hindus, but avoided spelling out its stand on the award of five acres to Muslims for a mosque in the temple town.

Addressing the media after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the matter was now with the government and that the RSS wanted it to take initiatives that would resolve all disputes. He said the question of the allotment of land to Muslims would be dealt with once the process of implementation of the court order began.

During negotiations on the disputed land, Hindu groups have always maintained that if Muslims were to be given land for building a mosque, it should be out of the “cultural boundary of Ayodhya”.

Bhagwat also skirted the issue of long-standing claim of Hindu groups over mosques in Varanasi and Mathura, saying the Sangh’s association with the temple movement was an exception and that it was associated with “human development” and would continue to do so.

When asked about the five-acre land the court ordered to be given to Sunni Wakf Board “out of the land acquired” around the disputed site or in a “suitable, prominent place in Ayodhya”, Bhagwat said, “We will read the judgment and interpret it. The land has to be given by the government, not by us… At one place, Hindu prayers are going on and at the same place something else is also happening… we are fine with it… but the society burns… This should end. This was our wish and it has been fulfilled.”

When asked whether Sangh would continue to agitate over its claims on mosques in Mathura and Kashi (Varanasi), Bhagwat said, “Sangh is not associated with any movement, it is associated with manushya nirman (human development). Because of some historical backdrop, the Sangh got associated with this movement as an organisation. It is an exception. Now we will again be associated with human development and this movement will not remain of concern to us.”

Earlier, in a prepared statement, Bhagwat welcomed the SC judgment and asked the nation to exercise restraint in its celebrations. “RSS welcomes the SC decision that has done justice to the faith and sentiment of the nation. After decades of struggle, a final legal decision has been arrived at. I urge the nation to express your happiness with restraint and within the boundaries of the law and the constitution. Forces which create discord among people and incite violence should not be patronised and kept away,” Bhagwat said, expressing gratitude to the judges and lawyers.

The RSS chief expressed hope the government would soon initiate the process to resolve the dispute on the lines of the order passed by the Supreme Court. “Forgetting all past differences, we will together contribute in the construction of the grand temple,” Bhagwat said.