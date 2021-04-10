RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests Covid positive

0 Comment(s) *
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur on Friday.
The news was tweeted by the RSS. “Mohanji Bhagwat tested positive for covid today (Friday) afternoon. He has general symptoms of corona and he has been admitted to the Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur for general checkup and as precaution,” the tweet read. Bhagwat, 70, has already taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
