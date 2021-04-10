scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 09, 2021
Latest news

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests Covid positive

The news was tweeted by the RSS.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur |
April 10, 2021 2:18:53 am
Mohan Bhagwat, 70, has already taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (File)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur on Friday.

The news was tweeted by the RSS. “Mohanji Bhagwat tested positive for covid today (Friday) afternoon. He has general symptoms of corona and he has been admitted to the Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur for general checkup and as precaution,” the tweet read. Bhagwat, 70, has already taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x