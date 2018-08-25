RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ratan Tata share stage in Mumbai

Ratan Tata and Mohan Bhagwat at the event in Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Ratan Tata and Mohan Bhagwat at the event in Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, on Friday shared the stage in Mumbai to commemorate the birth centenary celebrations of RSS pracharak late Narayan Hari Palkar alias Nana Palkar.

Earlier, Congress leader and former President Pranab Mukherjee had attended an RSS event in Nagpur. His gesture to accept an invite from the RSS had invited criticism from even Congress leaders.

Tata, who was the chief guest at the function, was felicitated by RSS. He did not speak on the occasion. In his speech, Bhagwat emphasised on the significance of human service through brotherhood and unity. “The idea is to reckon the potential in each and every individual, who can contribute for the well being of the society and nation… Whatever, we do should help in development of the society and welfare of the humanity.”

“I believe there is a role for each and every individual. Collective efforts, through selfless service and dedication, undertaken to one’s best ability, is enough. But the thought should always be to work for the welfare of the society and its development,” he added.

He went on to speak about the work and commitment of late J R D Tata to the country and how his legacy was being carried forward by Ratan Tata. “When we look at the role of Tata Trust and the family, it itself speaks about their commitment and contribution to the people and the country… Ratan Tata’s very presence is an inspiration. He may be a man of few words but his works speak volume,” Bhagwat said at the gathering.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App