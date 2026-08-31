‘Doublespeak’: Opposition parties slam RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, say he can’t tolerate diversity at home

THE OPPOSITION on Sunday accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of indulging in doublespeak over his remarks on diversity, even as the BJP hailed him, saying he has shown the world what Hinduism actually means.

Reacting to Bhagwat’s remarks, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said the RSS chief should “stop lying” and alleged that the RSS’s DNA has “hatred and communalism”.

Congress leader Udit Raj said Bhagwat made the statement to placate those protesting against the RSS in New York. “They are two-faced people, they change their colours like a chameleon. Since there were protests against them in New York, they had to try to counter it with such a jumla (rhetoric)…,” he said.