RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Today is true teravi shradh for Pulwama’s martyrs

Hours after the Indian Air Force struck a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp inside Pakistan, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, while underlining that “the world understands the language of power”, said “what happened today is the true teravi shradh for the 40 martyrs of the Pulwama attack”.

Advertising

Bhagwat was chief guest at a function organised in Nagpur Tuesday by the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Samiti to honour scientist Vijay Bhatkar with an award named after Veer Savarkar.

“Today is the day when Savarkar had passed away. And what happened today is the true teravi shradh for the 40 martyrs of the Pulwama attack,” Bhagwat said.

“Savarkar stood firmly for the truth that no nation can survive with honour without being powerfully armed, no matter even if it is very good and kind. Truth and non-violence are fine but the world understands the language of power and, hence, we must become powerful by wielding arms. Savarkar attracted a lot of scorn but he withstood it,” he said.

Advertising

“How long did we take to understand this? If we had understood this early, history would have been different. If today we are seeing things moving slowly in the direction shown by Savarkar, credit must go to him. We have now earned little bit of right to take his name,” he said. When some in the audience chanted ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Bhagwat said: “We have raised such slogans earlier as well. This is the first time the world has seen that these slogans are not empty.”