RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s defence of firecrackers: ‘Once purified atmosphere’

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- Mohan Bhagwat
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday that earlier variants of firecrackers, made without chemical substances, helped kill insects and pests, and purify the environment, as he explained the ‘scientific rationale’ behind several practices during festivals, including lighting diyas.
Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks have come amid growing concerns over the pollution caused by the firecrackers, with several cities such as Mumbai and Delhi bearing the brunt of their aftereffects post-Diwali.
Speaking at a ‘Deepawali Milan’ programme in Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat said there was a scientific rationale behind several traditional practices associated with festivals. He said that in the past, firecrackers were used as there were no alternative means available to achieve the same purpose.
“The firecrackers of earlier times were not made using chemical substances as they are today. Their smoke helped kill insects and pests, particularly around the harvest season, and in a way, purified the atmosphere,” he said.
Explaining the purpose of lighting ghee and oil diyas on Diwali, Mohan Bhagwat said, “When lamps fuelled by ghee or oil were lit, they created a particular kind of air in the environment. There is science behind these practices as well.”
Urging people to understand the significance of traditional practices and observe festivals in their proper spirit, Bhagwat said it would benefit both humans and the environment. He also asserted that festivals and celebrations have been an integral part of society and would continue despite opposition.
“Festivals keep society alive. No matter how much anyone tries to stop them, they will not stop because they are essential to keeping society vibrant. What matters is that we observe them in the right spirit and ensure that we derive the intended benefits from them,” he said.
Describing Diwali as a festival that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, Bhagwat said it was also about spreading the light of knowledge and creating a harmonious society.
He also noted that Diwali had gained international recognition, with institutions such as the US and UK Parliaments also acknowledging the festival. He said people in countries with sizeable Indian populations had increasingly begun extending Diwali greetings.