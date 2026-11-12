RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s defence of firecrackers: ‘Once purified atmosphere’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday that earlier variants of firecrackers, made without chemical substances, helped kill insects and pests, and purify the environment, as he explained the ‘scientific rationale’ behind several practices during festivals, including lighting diyas.

Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks have come amid growing concerns over the pollution caused by the firecrackers, with several cities such as Mumbai and Delhi bearing the brunt of their aftereffects post-Diwali.

Speaking at a ‘Deepawali Milan’ programme in Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat said there was a scientific rationale behind several traditional practices associated with festivals. He said that in the past, firecrackers were used as there were no alternative means available to achieve the same purpose.