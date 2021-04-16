RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat discharged after Covid treatment

RASHTRIYA SWAYAMSEVAK Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was discharged from hospital on Friday after successful treatment of Covid-19.

Bhagwat was admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur eight days ago after he developed symptoms. A medical bulletin by Shubhrajit Dasgupta, Director, Medical Services of the hospital, said, “All his vital parameters like pulse, blood pressure, respiration, oxygenation were normal. All blood investigation, including markers, were normal. The attending doctors have decided discharge today (Friday). He had a good sleep and usual diabetic high-protein diet. His blood sugar levels are within control and he was able to perform six-minute walk test on room air. He has been examined in the morning by Dr Rajan Barodkar and his tean expressed satisfaction with his condition. Team of attending doctors have decided to discharge him today (Friday) with advice to remain in home quarantine for the next five days.”

Bhagwat will remain quarantined at his regular residence at the RSS headquarters in Mahal area of the city.

Sources from the RSS said, “Former general secretary Suresh ‘Bhayyaji’ Joshi, who is also down with Covid, is recuperating under home quarantine treatment.”