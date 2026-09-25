To wrap up RSS centenary events, Mohan Bhagwat plans meet in Delhi on Nov 29

The RSS will cap its string of yearlong activities to mark the completion of 100 years of the organisation with a public meeting of Sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi on November 29.

The venue has not yet been finalised, but the Sangh plans to have one lakh Swayamsevaks (volunteers) in Gana Vesh (RSS uniform) attend the event, alongside 50,000 invitees from among citizens.

Sources in the Sangh say this will be the completion of the activity of ekatrikaran (congregation) of Swayamsevaks that has been taking place through the year in different cities of India.

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Bhagwat is expected to speak on the journey of the Sangh, and also on different issues facing the nation in recent times. He is the first RSS chief to have conducted periodic public lectures — the first happened in 2018 — in order to clarify the Sangh’s position on a number of controversial issues. He also conducted a three-day lecture series in Vigyan Bhawan in the capital from August 26 to 28, 2025, on 100 years of the RSS.