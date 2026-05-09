RSS-BJP created system to steal polls, they will face people’s wrath: Rahul

LEADER OF Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the ruling BJP has created a system to steal elections in the country and no party other than the Congress will be able to stand against the BJP-RSS.

Speaking at the ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ in Gurgaon, being led by Haryana Congress leader Brijendra Singh, Gandhi said: “The Congress will defeat Narendra Modi and then you see what action we take against him. He has attacked the country, democracy, Constitution and your rights… He has finished democracy and we won’t forget this no matter what. There are two ideologies: RSS and Congress. Hatred and love. All the other parties will not be able to stand against them. In the end, it will be the Congress standing against them and will defeat them,” said the Congress MP in his first public address since the Assembly election results for five states were announced on Monday.

He reiterated that the BJP stole the Haryana elections and did the same in MP, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Assam. “They have created a system to steal elections. Lakhs of names are deleted and added. The EC is under their control, and so is the bureaucracy. They think their rule will not be stopped, but their time is coming. Because people have understood that Modi and Amit Shah have been selling the country — airports, ports, infrastructure, power plants and now Nicobar Islands. They are selling it all to (Gautam) Adani. Your wealth is being given to Adani-Ambani,” he said.

“No matter how many elections you have to steal you may do, but you will have to face the anger which is there in the people. And people decide in India what is going to happen,” he said.

Attacking PM Modi over the India-US trade deal, Gandhi said: “If you want evidence of Narendra Modi being controlled… You saw the US deal happen. What did the US give India and what India gave the US. I will tell you. No other PM would sign a deal like that. This deal was done under pressure from the US. Our agriculture sector was opened for US farmers… All Indian farmers will be ruined because of this,” said Gandhi.

The Congress MP alleged that India has agreed to buy oil from countries only after getting approval from US President Donald Trump. “All your data – conversations, messages, hospital and medical records – have been handed to the US,” said Gandhi, alleging that India got nothing in the deal. “There are two reasons for this. You must have heard the name of (Jeffrey) Epstein. A total of 30.5 lakh Epstein files are lying in the US. Narendra Modi’s history and character is in those files. Trump knows this and says openly that he can finish Modi’s career.”

“The second is Adani. There is a criminal case against Adani company in the US. He can’t leave India because of the case. This case is not against Adani, but against Narendra Modi. Because Modi and Adani are the same. The company should be called Modani. The whole country knows this – that BJP’s financial system is Adani,” said Gandhi.

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On his foot marches, Gandhi said: “A few years ago, we did a yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Lakhs of people walked with us and gave one slogan – to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. This slogan is needed even today.”