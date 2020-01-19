RSS believes in Constitution, not any other ‘power center’, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Uttar Pradesh (ANI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Uttar Pradesh (ANI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday reiterated that the Sangh considered 130 crore people of the country as “Hindus” while saying that the outfit believed in the Constitution and not any other “power center”.

“When workers of RSS say that this country belongs to Hindus and 130 crore people are Hindu, it doesn’t mean that we want to change anyone’s religion, language or caste… We don’t want any power center other than the Constitution because we believe in it,” ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

His remarks come on the backdrop of nationwide protests against the Citizenship law, which has left over 26 people dead. Last month in an address in Telangana, Bhagwat had said “all Indians are Hindus” as their ancestors were all Hindus.

“Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? That emotion is — this country belongs to us, we are descendants of our great ancestors and we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva,” Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh.

In an earlier address to RSS workers in Moradabad on Saturday, Bhagwat also said that RSS was not “remote controlling” the BJP and that the organisation had no connection with politics and it worked only to uplift the moral, cultural and human values of the country.

Elaborating on the organisation, the 69-year-old explained that anyone could be termed as an RSS worker even if they do not come to their shakhas (activity camps) but should have the ideology of national integrity. “Elections mean nothing to us. We are working to maintain the values of the country for the last 60 years,” he said.

During his one-hour address, Bhagwat quoted many examples to define the work of RSS in the interest of Hindu religion, culture, and history. He also said “all Indians are Hindus” as their ancestors were all Hindus. He further said many countries had raised slogans of ‘unity from diversity’ but in India, there is ‘diversity from unity’.

The RSS chief was in Moradabad for a four-day programme with RSS workers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App