Calling incidents of violence ‘lynching’ attempt to defame India: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in his Vijayadashmi speech on Tuesday said that while the RSS was against violence between communities, an attempt was on to defame “our country and the entire Hindu society” by branding such incidents as “lynchings”.

Bhagwat also said the word ‘lynching’ denotes “traditions that are alien to Bharat and belong elsewhere”.

At the RSS annual event in Nagpur, Bhagwat performed ‘shastra puja’, and in his speech, touched upon a variety of topics, including recent incidents of violence in the country, the economy, and abrogation of Article 370.

Bhagwat said recently, several cases had come to light of members of different communities attacking each other, and while “such incidents have not been one-sided” and “it has also come to light that some incidents have been deliberately fabricated” or distorted, “it must be accepted that these tendencies of violence have somehow or the other crossed the limits of the law and order and wreaked havoc by eroding the mutual relations in the society.”

Bhagwat said such conduct is “neither the tradition of our country nor does it fit in the spirit of the Constitution.”

“The Sangh has never supported the people who were involved in such incidents and it stands against each and every such incident. Swayamsevaks are working in this direction so that such incidents do not take place. But by branding such incidents by the words like ‘lynching’, denoting the traditions which were alien to Bharat and belong elsewhere, efforts are underway to defame our country and the entire Hindu society and create fear among the so-called minority communities,” the RSS chief said.

He stressed that “in today’s context, it is absolutely important to work for the goodwill, harmony and cooperation among all sections of society and follow the discipline by keeping ourselves within the limits of Constitution while expressing our ideas or working for the protection of our interests.”

Bhagwat also said that RSS was very clear in its vision that “Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra”, and Hindutva is the “feeling of affinity & inclusiveness is the consciousness of the nation.”

“We have found through our experience that in the entire country & world-over, the content that we wish to express regarding our nation’s civilization & culture is best expressed through the word “Hindu”. Some people address this as Bharatiya and some others as “Indic”. Sangh has no objection to it,” the RSS on Twitter quoted Bhagwat as saying.

“There is diversity in customs, mode of worship, food habits, lifestyle, state, language but our society is one. This feeling of affinity & inclusiveness is the consciousness of the nation. That is #Hindutva.This is the base of Sangh (RSS) work,” the RSS further tweeted of Bhagwat’s speech.

On Article 370, Bhagwat said the BJP government’s scrapping it “has once again proved that it has the courage” to fulfil people’s expectations and “respect their sentiments and wishes in the interest of the country.”

“Removal of Article 370 has been already in the thought of the ruling party. But this time by skilfully garnering the support of other parties in both houses, with strong logic and plea in consonance with public sentiment the work was accomplished, for which the members of the ruling party, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and other political parties who upheld the public sentiments in Parliament deserve congratulations,” Bhagwat said.

He said the efforts made to abrogate Article 370 will truly bear fruit once “Kashmiri Pandits who were unjustly driven away are brought back and rehabilitated and allowed to remain secure, fearless, patriotic and Hindu.”

“Many a right of residents of Kashmir which were denied to them so far will be restored, and false fears instilled in the minds of brothers of the Valley that there is a threat to their property and jobs due to the nullification of Article 370 will be removed. Having done away with those fears, they will be able to perform their duties towards the country’s development with brotherly affinity and concord with the people of the rest of Bharat,” Bhagwat said.