RSS-affiliated BKS backs farmer demand for MSP

RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Wednesday held protests in support of farmers’ demand for assured minimum support price (MSP) in 513 districts across the country. In a memorandum addressed to PM Narendra Modi, and handed over to district collectors, the BKS asked for a law that would make payment of crop prices lower than MSP a punishable offence.

The organisation said that input costs had risen and farmers were not getting remunerative prices for their crops. It said even MSP was not up to the mark, and that there was a huge difference between the price at which farm produce are sold to consumers and MSP. It said arhatiyas and corporates are getting richer by the day while the farmers were getting poorer.

Earlier, BKS had said the government must take a sympathetic view of the demands of protesting farmers.