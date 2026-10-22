RSS affiliate escalates fight against Elon Musk’s Starlink, announces Delhi protest

Days after asking the government to block Elon Musk’s Starlink from launching commercial satellite broadband services in India over national security and law-and-order concerns, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has decided to take its campaign to the streets, announcing a protest march against the satellite internet provider in the national capital on Friday.
The protest, to be held under the banner of concerns over “national security and digital sovereignty”, will begin from Teen Murti Chowk in Chanakyapuri at 11 am, an SJM official said.
“The protest aims to raise public awareness and express concerns regarding national security, data sovereignty, dependence on foreign digital infrastructure, and the potential implications for India’s indigenous telecommunications and technology sectors,” the SJM said.
The organisation said the demonstration would advocate “digital self-reliance”, protection of national interests and promotion of indigenous technological solutions.
The protest marks an escalation of the campaign the SJM launched earlier this month, when it urged the Centre to deny Starlink permission to roll out commercial satellite broadband services, arguing that its satellite-based architecture could challenge India’s ability to impose geographically targeted internet restrictions and undertake lawful interception.
Security concerns
In its October 13 statement, the SJM specifically linked its opposition to Starlink to law-and-order situations, arguing that authorities sometimes need to disrupt internet services during “separatism, terrorism, riots, protests and similar events”.
It claimed that Starlink’s satellite network, which communicates through laser links, could make it difficult to ensure Indian internet traffic passes through domestic gateways and to shut down services in a precisely defined geographical area when the government orders it.
The SJM contrasted this with incumbent telecom operators, arguing that they cooperate with security and investigating agencies and can restrict or suspend their services in affected areas when directed to do so.
Self-reliance in technology
It also framed the Starlink controversy as a broader question of technological self-reliance. It argued that even if keeping Starlink out delayed the availability of satellite internet, India should develop indigenous alternatives that can connect remote areas while complying with domestic security requirements.
The latest announcement frames “dependence on foreign digital infrastructure” and Starlink’s impact on India’s indigenous telecom and technology industry alongside national security as the campaign’s main planks.
The SJM had earlier drawn a parallel with its campaign against Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers Huawei and ZTE during India’s preparations for the 5G rollout. It then argued that the same national-security principle should be applied to satellite broadband.
The campaign also comes against the backdrop of Musk’s recent criticism of the regulatory delays facing Starlink in India and his public attack on Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Musk has accused Ambani’s conglomerate of using its market power to block foreign competitors, but Reliance has firmly rejected the allegations.
The government has also rejected suggestions that the regulatory process favours any particular company, maintaining that satellite communication companies must meet prescribed security requirements before they can begin commercial operations.
The SJM has argued that if Starlink cannot meet those requirements, India should be prepared to keep the company out rather than dilute security conditions.