RSS affiliate escalates fight against Elon Musk’s Starlink, announces Delhi protest

Days after asking the government to block Elon Musk’s Starlink from launching commercial satellite broadband services in India over national security and law-and-order concerns, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has decided to take its campaign to the streets, announcing a protest march against the satellite internet provider in the national capital on Friday.

The protest, to be held under the banner of concerns over “national security and digital sovereignty”, will begin from Teen Murti Chowk in Chanakyapuri at 11 am, an SJM official said.

“The protest aims to raise public awareness and express concerns regarding national security, data sovereignty, dependence on foreign digital infrastructure, and the potential implications for India’s indigenous telecommunications and technology sectors,” the SJM said.