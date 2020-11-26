RSS affiliate asks Centre to reconsider artistes’ eviction on humanitarian grounds

Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj

A committee formed by Sanskar Bharti — an RSS affiliate — met Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday and urged him to reconsider the move for the eviction of more than 20 artistes from government accommodation in the Capital.

This committee headed by RSS Pracharak Amir Chand gave a memorandum to the minister and urged him to formulate a new housing policy for them and rethink the decision on humanitarian grounds.

Kuchipudi dancer Vanashree Rao, also the wife of Kuchipudi guru Jayarama Rao, told The Indian Express that she was hopeful post the meeting. “It will be very difficult for us to get evicted during a pandemic at our age,” she said.

