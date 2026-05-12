RSS affiliate outfit takes on Rajasthan government over ‘dictatorial’ attitude of education dept officials

The RSS affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) has announced a campaign against the Rajasthan government citing its “failure” to implement necessary decisions and ensure timely academic and departmental work despite continuous dialogue, decrying the “dictatorial attitude” of senior Education Department officials.

The state general secretary of ABRSM (School Education), Mahendra Kumar, said that with the formation of the new government in the state, the organisation attempted to resolve various problems faced by teachers through regular dialogue and negotiations, “However, due to the stubbornness and indifference of the state government and its officials, the lack of resolution of teachers’ pressing issues, even after more than two years of government tenure, has fueled anger among lakhs of teachers in the state.”

Its state president Ramesh Chandra Pushkarna said that the organisation tried to resolve various demands of the teachers – through continuous talks – including amendments in Shivira Panchang, transfer of all categories including third grade teachers, promotion of third grade teachers, issuance of financial approval for posts in all the schools upgraded from 2019 till now and the implementation of staffing pattern, smooth functioning of Rajasthan Government Health Scheme, removal of salary discrepancies of third grade teachers and instructors, regularisation of contract teachers, along with immediate solution of all the demands as per the demand letter of the organisation.

However, in absence of a resolution so far, the organisation has announced a protest.

Pushkarna said that the organisation will hold block level protests on May 14, followed by district level protests on May 29, a division level protest and demonstration at Education Department’s Bikaner Directorate on June 5, and a protest and demonstration in Jaipur division on June 10, when a memorandum will also be submitted. This, he said, will be followed by a continuous state level protest from June 18th and a gherao of the state Assembly during the monsoon session.

Expressing displeasure over the working style of senior officials in the Education department, ABRSM alleged “under the guise of ‘innovation’, department officials are bent on ruining education, teachers, and students. An atmosphere of uncertainty has been created within the department, where there is no provision for reconsideration of any decision. Due to their dictatorial tendencies, officials are misleading the government and mentally harassing teachers.”

It said that the situation has been worsened by some recent decisions, such as reduction in summer vacations in state’s primary and secondary schools to 35, “even though 60 days of vacation is prescribed for higher education, 61 days for Kendriya Vidyalayas, and 56 days for Navodaya Vidyalayas.”

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It said that despite thousands of vacant posts in their home districts, teachers are being forcibly sent to other districts. Additionally, ABRSM has raised questions about the selection process for PM Shri schools. “While a mandatory 60 percent qualifying score has been imposed, the rules have been relaxed to allow those selected through promotion to fill the vacant positions. This contradiction demonstrates that officials are circumventing their own rules,” it said.

It also said that in the current circumstances, the promotion opportunities for third-grade teachers are “negligible. Officials are unwilling to understand the plight of teachers who have been awaiting transfer for the past eight years.”

“The state’s education department is constantly being burdened with new non-academic tasks, distracting teachers from children and schools. Recently, the Director of Education issued orders prohibiting more than 30% of teachers from participating in the census. Tehsildars have flouted these orders, deploying all teachers from many schools, even single-teacher schools, for the census. Today, under the influence of government officials, teachers are being forced to perform various online tasks without access to mobile phones, tablets, or computers,” it said.

In November last year, ABRSM had written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) expressing concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), demanding extension of the deadline and Rs one crore compensation to the families of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who had died in the process.