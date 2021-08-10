RS remembers Quit India Movement; Venkaiah urges House to raise productivity

While the morning session of Rajya Sabha was on Monday washed out once again, as the Opposition continued to demand discussions on different issues, the House paid tribute to the participants of the Quit India Movement in 1942 on its anniversary.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that on this occasion “we also need to remind ourselves of the imperative need to effectively nurture our legislative bodies, the principal institutions of self-rule, which was the sole objective of the freedom struggle, in which millions laid down their lives.”

After the House paid its tribute, Congress leaders Anand Sharma said that in his reference Naidu had missed mentioning that the call for Quit India was given “following the passage of the resolution at the historic Gowalia Tank by the Congress Working Committee, which led to banning of the Congress and imprisonment of all its leaders for three years”.

Agreeing, Naidu said, he has “no hesitation” in including this point, and added, “Let us not have controversies. It is a historical fact.”