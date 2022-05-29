RS polls: BJP fields Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman from Maharashtra and Karnataka

scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: May 29, 2022 7:45:18 pm
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the candidature of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman from Maharashtra and Karnataka for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Piyush Goyal currently holds the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and also the Public Distribution and Textiles ministry. He is also the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman heads the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

 

