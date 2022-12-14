RS passes Bill to extend ST status to Gond community in four dists of UP

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed with voice vote the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill-2022, which seeks to give the ST status to the Gond community in four districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bill, introduced by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, was passed by the Lok Sabha in April this year.

The passing of the Bill will ensure the inclusion of the Gond community in the Scheduled Tribes list in four districts of Uttar Pradesh — Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kushinagar and Chandauli. As many as 26 MPs took part in the discussion on the Bill.

In his address to the House, Munda took a dig at the Opposition, alleging that previous governments had consistently ignored the welfare of the tribals. The demand for inclusion of the Gond community in the ST list was first raised in the 1980s, said the minister.

“This is new India when these communities are being connected with basic facilities which is being recognised even at the international level. Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary will now be celebrated as Janjaatiya Gaurav Diwas,” said Munda.

He further said that if the Opposition was truly sympathetic towards the tribal community as they claimed, then the first tribal President of India Droupadi Murmu, would have been elected unanimously.

The minister further said that the budget allocation under the Scheduled Tribes Component has increased from Rs 24,594 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 85,930 crore in 2021-22. He said, steps have been taken for the education and economic development of Scheduled Tribes in the country.

He cited Pradhan Mantri Aadi Adarsh Gram Yojana, saying it has been implemented in 35,000 villages.