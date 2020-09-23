RS Dy Chairman writes to President about ‘anguish’

TMC MP Derek O'Brien entered the well of the House and showed the House rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. (Screengrab)

A day after the Opposition gave a notice of no-confidence motion against him, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Tuesday wrote to the President about the “anguish” he felt at the “insulting behaviour” against him in the House on Sunday and began a 24-hour fast to “awaken the sense of introspection in the honourable members who behaved in such a way”.

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Harivansh said, “Whatever happened in Rajya Sabha on September 20, I am in deep anguish, stress and mental pain for the last two days. I could not sleep the whole night.”

“The scene, which occurred in front of me in Rajya Sabha on September 20, has caused an unthinkable damage to the dignity of the Chair and the House,” he said, referring to the ruckus during the passage of The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Sunday. Following the incident, eight Opposition members were suspended for “unruly behaviour”.

“In the name of democracy, honourable members resorted to violent conduct. The act of ripping off democracy that caused anxiety to heart and conscience, remained in my mind the whole night. I could not sleep,” he wrote in the letter which was also shared on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twitter handle.

“I felt that I should observe a day fast for the insulting behaviour with me on the dignified chair of the Upper House. I hope that my fast will awaken the sense of introspection in the honourable members who behaved in such a way,” he said.

He said that his fast began on Tuesday morning and will continue till the next morning. He said he will continue to participate in the functioning of the House during this period.

