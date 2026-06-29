Rs 97-crore Arakkonam Yard remodeling completed: Southern Railway’s biggest yard to improve train operations

Southern Railway has commissioned the Rs 97 crore Arakkonam Yard remodeling project in Tamil Nadu. The project is expected to improve train operations, increase yard capacity, and streamline rail traffic.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJun 29, 2026 10:15 PM IST
Arakkonam Yard Remodeling completed (Image: DRM Chennai/X)Arakkonam Yard Remodeling completed (Image: DRM Chennai/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Arakkonam Yard remodeling completed: The Southern Railway has commissioned Rs 97-crore Arakkonam Yard upgradation project in Tamil Nadu. This major infrastructure project is expected to improve train operations by enhancing connectivity, reducing delays and streamlining the movement of suburban and express trains.

Now, with the successful completion of the planned maintenance and yard remodeling works, normal suburban train services on the Chennai-Arakkonam route will resume from Tuesday, June 30. The project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Chennai Division of Southern Railway.

Arakkonam Yard Remodeling completed (Image: DRM Chennai/X) Arakkonam Yard Remodeling completed (Image: DRM Chennai/X)

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, said, “After 14 days of pre-non-interlocking (Pre-NI) work followed by a day of non-interlocking work, the remodeling of Arakkonam Yard has been completed and the yard was commissioned today.”

Also Read | 15-minute current booking rule boosts Vande Bharat train ridership across Southern Railway

Modernisation of Arakkonam Yard in Tamil Nadu

The railway official further said that the project included the insertion of 58 new points, conversion of all passenger running line points to Thick Web Switches to enhance safety and the extension of three platforms from accommodating 18-coach trains to 24-coach trains. The upgrade has also increased the number of full-length platforms capable of handling 24-coach trains to eight.

He added that a new Electronic Interlocking (EI) cabin with nine distributed EI huts has been constructed, providing 478 routes and making Arakkonam the largest yard in Southern Railway. The distributed EI system has eliminated the need for location boxes, further improving operational safety.

Also Read | NHSRCL seeks design bids for Bengaluru-Chennai and Delhi-Varanasi bullet train corridors

The official also said that the permanent speed restriction of 45 kmph on the Up line has been removed, improving train mobility through the yard. The project also includes a new goods shed with two lines and a 20-metre-wide concrete wharf to enhance freight operations, along with three full-length goods stabling lines to strengthen freight handling capacity.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments