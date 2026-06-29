Rs 97-crore Arakkonam Yard remodeling completed: Southern Railway’s biggest yard to improve train operations

Arakkonam Yard remodeling completed: The Southern Railway has commissioned Rs 97-crore Arakkonam Yard upgradation project in Tamil Nadu. This major infrastructure project is expected to improve train operations by enhancing connectivity, reducing delays and streamlining the movement of suburban and express trains.

Now, with the successful completion of the planned maintenance and yard remodeling works, normal suburban train services on the Chennai-Arakkonam route will resume from Tuesday, June 30. The project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Chennai Division of Southern Railway.

Arakkonam Yard Remodeling completed (Image: DRM Chennai/X) Arakkonam Yard Remodeling completed (Image: DRM Chennai/X)

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, said, “After 14 days of pre-non-interlocking (Pre-NI) work followed by a day of non-interlocking work, the remodeling of Arakkonam Yard has been completed and the yard was commissioned today.”