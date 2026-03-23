Rs 8,585 crore in dues pending recovery in Chhattisgarh: CAG

Of the Rs 8,585 crore pending recovery, major portions are from taxes and duties on electricity (Rs 4,545 crore) and taxes on sales and trade (Rs 3,837.89 crore). (Representational image)

The first Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for 2026, tabled in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha last week, highlights that the state government has yet to recover Rs 8,585 crore for 2022–23 — including Rs 4,371.92 crore pending for over five years from Mining, Excise, Transport, Electricity, and Registration and Taxes on sales and trade.

As per the report, the total receipts of the Chhattisgarh government in 2022–23 stood at Rs 93,877.13 crore, of which Rs 48,370.54 crore (52%) was the state’s revenue, while the remaining Rs 45,506.59 crore came from the Centre.

Of the Rs 8,585 crore pending recovery, major portions are from taxes and duties on electricity (Rs 4,545 crore) and taxes on sales and trade (Rs 3,837.89 crore).