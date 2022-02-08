Rs 808 crore paid to healthcare workers under govt’s insurance scheme: Mandaviya tells Rajya Sabha

As of now, the government has paid Rs 808 crore to 1,616 health workers covered under the government’s insurance scheme for them as a part of the Covid-relief package announced in 2020. Each health worker has a cover of Rs 50 lakh.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha Tuesday that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), an insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid-19 was announced on March 30, 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to 22.12 lakh healthcare providers, including community health workers and private health workers in the country.

“Till today, the scheme had been extended from time to time, and was extended till October 2021 last and compensation was given to 1,616 health personnel and assistance was also provided under the insurance. As per the assistance, Rs 808 crore has been paid and that amount is within the Rs 50 lakh limit,” Mandaviya said.

He said doctors and healthcare workers had worked day and night during the several Covid-19 waves the country faced. “In other countries, it was observed that when Covid was at its peak, the doctors left their hospitals but this did not happen in India. Not only doctors, all health workers worked day and night. And due to their hard work, our country could successfully face the Covid crises.”