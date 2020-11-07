Rs 8 crore paid for cowdung in Chhattisgarh on Friday

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Express Photo, File)

The Chhattisgarh government paid Rs 8.97 crore to more than 77,000 residents of the state for buying cow-dung from them. The state government has paid Rs 47.38 crore to cowdung sellers across the state under its Godhan Nyay Yojana.

The Congress-led government inaugurated the scheme in July. Several Gothans were made across the state, where cow-dung is purchased to be converted into vermi compost.

According to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the under-construction Gothan needs to be finished at the earliest so that they can be used as “aajivika kendra” for women. “The implementation of people-led schemes, like Suraji village, Godhan and the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay schemes, have helped set Chhattisgarh apart from the rest of the country,” he said.

The state currently has 5,454 gothans, of which 3,677 are operational for buying cow dung, officials said.

According to the state government, since July, it has purchased 23,68,900 quintal cowdung. To convert this into vermi compost, more than 44,000 tanks have already been made while 16,000 are under construction.

According to farms produce secretary M Geetha, the state has produced over 8,000 quintals of vermi-compost, of which 1,000 quintals have been sold. “In the past three months, existing gothans went up by 1,000,” she said.

