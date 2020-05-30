Rs 6,250-cr Amphan relief fund launched, CM says toll up to 98

The Chief Minister said power had been restored in 80 per cent of six districts, and in entirety in 10 others. All 273 electric sub-stations had been restored in the districts, she added. The Chief Minister said power had been restored in 80 per cent of six districts, and in entirety in 10 others. All 273 electric sub-stations had been restored in the districts, she added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a Rs 6,250-crore fund for rehabilitation and relief efforts being undertaken following last week’s Cyclone Amphan, and said the toll in the state had increased to 98.

“As per reports of the District Magistrates, the toll due to Cyclone Amphan has gone up from 86 to 98. We are sending money to those who have lost their lives in the disaster,” Banerjee told reporters.

The Chief Minister said the family of each person killed in the storm would receive Rs 2.5 lakh, while people with serious injuries would be paid Rs 50,000 and those with minor injuries Rs 25,000.

Banerjee said the government was spending money to assist people even though its earnings had dried up. “From March, we have no earnings. But, then we are also trying to support people affected by the cyclone,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

The government will pay Rs 20,000 to those who need help to rebuild their home, and an additional Rs 28,000 can be earned as MGNREGA wages. Betel-leaf cultivators affected in the storm will receive a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 cash and Rs 15,000 in MGNREGA wages.

The government, Banerjee said, would spend Rs 2,600 crore as part of these two assistance programmes. Another Rs 300 crore would be given to 20 lakh farmers — Rs 1,500 each — as one-time payment, she added.

The state administration has also allocated money for different departments for repair and reconstruction projects. Banerjee said Rs 250 crore would be spent on repairing tubewells, and Rs 200 crore to rebuild the embankments washed away in the cyclone.

The government will give Rs 100 crore to the departments of school education, public works, panchayat and rural development, animal resources development, fisheries, and horticulture. The power department will receive Rs 500-crore assistance.

The Chief Minister said power had been restored in 80 per cent of six districts, and in entirety in 10 others. All 273 electric sub-stations had been restored in the districts, she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.