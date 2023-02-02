scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Rs 600 crore set aside for Prasar Bharati revamp

The scheme aims to boost public sector broadcasting in the country and focuses on infrastructure development of Prasar Bharati, including All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD).

Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development, All India Radio, Doordarshan, ministry of information and broadcasting, Prasar Bharati, Indian Express, India news, current affairsNo separate allocation has been made for Prasar Bharati, which got Rs 315 crore last financial year.
Rs 600 crore set aside for Prasar Bharati revamp
Of the Rs 1,100 crore estimated for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Rs 600 crore has been set aside for the recently announced Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme, which has a total outlay of over Rs 2,500 crore.

Under the scheme, which was approved by the Union Cabinet last month, the government will expand the coverage of All India Radio’s FM channels to more than 80 per cent of the country’s population, while also distributing eight lakh DD Free Dish Set Top Boxes to people living in remote, tribal, Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and border areas.

No separate allocation has been made for Prasar Bharati, which got Rs 315 crore last financial year. “The BIND scheme is the vehicle for providing financial support to the public broadcaster for expenses related to expansion and upgrade of its broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil work related to the organisation,” Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur had said while announcing the BIND scheme in January this year.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 03:14 IST
