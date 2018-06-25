Follow Us:
Monday, June 25, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Rs 40 lakh worth golden ‘kavasam’ donated to Puducherry temple

Rs 40 lakh worth golden ‘kavasam’ donated to Puducherry temple

The idol of the presiding deity was adorned with the coverings and a special pooja performed, he said adding the kavasam was worth about Rs 40 lakhs.

By: PTI | Karaikal | Published: June 25, 2018 9:36:57 pm
A man donates golden ornament worth Rs 40 lakh to Puducherry temple. (Representational)
Related News

A devotee Monday donated golden “kavasams” (ornamental plate coverings) worth about Rs 40 lakhs to the Sri temple in Puducherry, officials said.

The family of Vittal Iyer, a resident of the town in the union territory of Puducherry, donated the kavasams totally weighing 175 sovereigns (one sovereign is eight grams), Karaikal Sub-Collector and Executive Officer of the temple, A Vikranth Raja said in a release.

The idol of the presiding deity was adorned with the coverings and a special pooja performed, he said adding the kavasam was worth about Rs 40 lakhs.

The golden plate coverings were later handed over to District Collector R Kesavan, also the head of the temple trust, the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now