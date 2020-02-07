Rs 37,000-cr Aero and Defence Park likely in Jhansi

Apart from the logistic park, it will also have an air strip, township, component manufacturing unit and plant to assemblw aircraft. Apart from the logistic park, it will also have an air strip, township, component manufacturing unit and plant to assemblw aircraft.

If things go as planned, then the ‘Aero and Defence Park’ is likely to come up in Jhansi along the Defence Corridor in the under-developed Bundelkhand region. Spread over 6,000 acre of land, the project will have an estimated investment of about Rs 37,000 crore ($5.2 billion). A announcement regarding this is likely to be made at the ongoing Defence Expo-2020 on Friday, sources said.

To be developed by Titan Aviation and Aerospace India Limited in collaboration with Ukrainian companies, the park will be developed in four phases and will also have an aviation university, aerospace laboratory, simulators for airbus, Boeing as well as Russian helicopters, an advance maintenance center for aircraft and last-stage manufacturing unit of drones, bullet proof vests and bomb blankets.



A meeting between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top officials of Titan Aviation and Aerospace India Ltd (TAAIL), including Ukrainian representatives, took place at the Defence Expo on Thursday.

Later, speaking to The Indian Express, K Giri Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Titan Aviation and Aerospace India, said the UP government has already committed to providing the required land, out of which nearly 4,000 acre is already available, while another 2,000 acre has been promised in the next few weeks time. He said that TAAIL also plans to introduce “3-D printing technologies” to manufacture components for aircraft in India at the proposed project in Jhansi.

