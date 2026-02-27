‘Rs 35,000 loaned to British in 1917’: Madhya Pradesh family to formally pursue war-time loan given to colonial govt

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 07:40 AM IST
A family in Madhya Pradesh has revived a little-known financial transaction from the colonial era, claiming that the British administration borrowed a large sum of money during World War I and never repaid it.

The Ruthia family of Sehore says documentary records indicate that Rs 35,000 was taken by British authorities in 1917 from a local businessman to meet wartime administrative needs.

The claim dates back to a period when the British Indian administration, stretched by the global war effort, relied not only on imperial revenues but also on loans and contributions from Indian princely states and wealthy individuals. In several parts of India, affluent merchants and landowners were encouraged to support the colonial war effort through bonds, donations, or loans.

According to the Ruthia family, Seth Jummalal Ruthia, a prominent businessman in the Sehore region of the erstwhile Bhopal princely state, extended such a loan to the British government. Family members say the amount was described in documents as a war-related advance meant to facilitate governance and administration during wartime.

More than 100 years later, Seth Jummalal’s grandson, Vivek Ruthia, says the family recently came across certificates and correspondence while reviewing old records following his father’s death. He maintains that there is no evidence the money was ever returned and says the family is now preparing to formally pursue the matter with the British authorities.

“The documents clearly show that the amount was advanced to the British administration during the war period,” Vivek Ruthia said, adding that the family has found no reference to repayment in subsequent records. He said the family believes the claim remained unresolved after his grandfather’s death in 1937 and was gradually forgotten over generations.

At the time, Rs 35,000 was a substantial sum, equivalent to the value of large tracts of land or multiple urban properties. Vivek Ruthia argues that if the amount is recalculated, “its present-day value would be several crores”.

Before Independence, the Ruthia family was among the wealthiest and most influential families in the Sehore region of present-day Madhya Pradesh. Local records and family accounts suggest they owned extensive landholdings, with estimates indicating that a significant portion of Sehore’s present settlements were developed on land once belonging to the family.

The family continues to hold properties in Sehore, Indore and Bhopal and remains active in agriculture, hospitality and real estate.

