‘Rs 35,000 loaned to British in 1917’: Madhya Pradesh family to formally pursue war-time loan given to colonial govt

At the time, Rs 35,000 was a substantial sum, equivalent to the value of large tracts of land or multiple urban properties. Vivek Ruthia argues that if the amount is recalculated, “its present-day value would be several crores”.

A family in Madhya Pradesh has revived a little-known financial transaction from the colonial era, claiming that the British administration borrowed a large sum of money during World War I and never repaid it.

The Ruthia family of Sehore says documentary records indicate that Rs 35,000 was taken by British authorities in 1917 from a local businessman to meet wartime administrative needs.

The claim dates back to a period when the British Indian administration, stretched by the global war effort, relied not only on imperial revenues but also on loans and contributions from Indian princely states and wealthy individuals. In several parts of India, affluent merchants and landowners were encouraged to support the colonial war effort through bonds, donations, or loans.