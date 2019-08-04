Rs 300-cr loss since July 24 after strike hit ops: Mahanadi Coal Limited

With operations paralysed at the Bharatpur open cast mine in Odisha since July 24, the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and the state and Central government have sustained a loss of nearly Rs 300 crore, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

After four employees were killed in a mining accident in Bharatpur on July 23, the BJP had called for a strike and coal production was stopped at the company’s Talcher coalfields. That strike was called off on July 31 after talks between the district administration, MCL officials and the families of the deceased seemingly ended amicably.

However, local residents allegedly backed by the BJD then entered the fray, stopping work and demanding a higher compensation.

Saturday’s statement by MCL, which is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, said, “Since July 24, MCL has suffered a production loss of 18.94 lakh tonne coal valuing Rs 170.96 crore, 21.76 lakh tonne of coal despatch to consumers, 18.52 lakh Cubic Meter of Over Burden whereas exchequer loss to the State and the Centre is estimated at Rs 124.46 crore.”

“Consequently, it is estimated that 3005.77 Million Units of power generation has been suffered by the power generators due to zero supply of fuel from Talcher coalfields,” the statement added.

The company said that it had decided to pay “an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, along with full compensation as per Employees Compensation Act, gratuity of 15 days wages for each year of service completed, Provident Fund (PF), benefits under Coal Mines Pension Scheme and an employment in contractual establishment to a family member along with funeral expenses of Rs 5,000.”

A company source said that the calculated amount under the Act amounted to Rs 15-20 lakh for each of the deceased. “In addition, the CM has also announced Rs 5 lakh for each of the families,” he said.

The MCL, in its statement, referred to the new demands of Rs 3 crore as compensation and a permanent job with the company as “unjust” and attributed it to “some villagers of Talcher”.

The company also stated that an inquiry was underway by the Director General Mines Safety (DGMS) and Internal Safety Organisation (ISO), as well as by the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research.

“We had an agreement on our key demands – compensation for workers, inquiry into the incident and an overall safety inspection of all the coal fields operated by MCL to be done by Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research Dhanbad,” local BJP leader Kalandi Samal said. “Then the BJD entered the picture and raised demands.”

BJD legislator B K Pradhan did not respond to requests for comment.