Govt approves Rs 26,275 crore plan for police modernisation; Rs 18,000 crore fixed for security expenditure in J&K, NorthEast

THE GOVERNMENT has approved the umbrella scheme of modernisation of police force for the next five years with a financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore. More than Rs 18,000 crore of this money will go towards security related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism areas and the Northeast.

“The approval for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, moves forward the initiative of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah to modernise and improve the functioning of Police Forces of States and Union Territories. This scheme comprises all relevant sub-schemes that contribute to modernization and improvement,” a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement said.

According to MHA, under the five-year plan, provision has been made for internal security, law and order, adoption of modern technology by police, assisting states for narcotics control and strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country.

“The scheme for modernization of state police forces has a Central outlay of Rs 4,846 crore,” the statement said.

The approval includes central outlay of Rs 2,080 crore “to develop operationally independent and high-quality forensic sciences facilities in States/Union Territories for aiding scientific and timely investigation through modernization of resources”.

Incidentally, in the 2022-23 Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the central outlay for “Modernisation of Forensic Capacities” in the coming FY alone is Rs 8,976 crore.

The MHA said a central outlay of Rs 18,839 crore has been earmarked for security related expenditure for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, insurgency affected North Eastern States and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

“With the implementation of ‘National Policy and Action Plan’ for combating LWE, the LWE violence incidents have come down drastically. To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE-related schemes with Central outlay of Rs.8,689 crore have been approved. These schemes include Special Central Assistance (SCA) to Most LWE Affected Districts & Districts of Concern to consolidate the gains,” the statement said.