Rs 25 lakh siphoned off from account, bank lodges complaint

Vadodara Cyber Crime Police station has started probe into the complaint of the manager of a cooperative bank in the city, who has claimed that Rs 25 lakh was allegedly siphoned off from the bank’s current account held with another private bank in the city.

According to the complaint filed by Shashikant Shirke, general manager of a co-operative bank in Nizampura area of Vadodara, Rs 25 lakh was siphoned off from the cooperative bank’s current account without authorised letters.

Shirke has said that the account is used only to transfer money to a different bank and mutual fund accounts held by the cooperative bank. According to the complaint, in June 2018, the private bank is said to have received an email from the said cooperative bank seeking “third party remittance of Rs 25 lakh to one account held by M/s Pooja Enterprise in Delhi”.

Shrike has said in his statement, “To transfer money from the current account of our bank registered with this bank, it is mandatory that a letter typed on the letterhead of the cooperative bank and signed by the authorised officers should be scanned and emailed to the private bank’s official email address. The money is then transferred to the account so desired, after due verification. None of this process was followed.”

The cyber police have booked a case under IPC sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a document or electronic record as genuine), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 114 (abetment of crime) as well as Section 66 (D) of Information Technology Act for cheating by personation by using computer resource.