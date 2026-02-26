Rs 2,220 cr Bank of Baroda loan ‘fraud’: Fresh CBI case against Anil Ambani

The CBI has registered a fresh case against industrialist Anil Ambani in connection with an alleged Rs 2,220-crore loan fraud involving Bank of Baroda. Following the registration of the case, CBI officials searched Anil Ambani’s residence and the registered offices of Reliance Communications, recovering several documents related to the alleged loan diversion.

The CBI has registered a fresh case against Anil Ambani, promoter and erstwhile chairman of Reliance Communications (RCom), on February 24, following a complaint by Bank of Baroda, accusing RCom and its senior executives of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and diversion of bank funds. The agency has also invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act related to misconduct and abuse of official position.