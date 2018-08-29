Rs 2,000 crore fraud: Delhi HC grants interim bail to ex-Bhushan steel promoter Neeraj Singal

Neeraj Singal was arrested for allegedly siphoning over Rs 2,000 crore from bank loans using more than 80 associate companies. Neeraj Singal was arrested for allegedly siphoning over Rs 2,000 crore from bank loans using more than 80 associate companies.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted interim bail to former Bhushan Steel promoter Neeraj Singal, who was arrested for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 2,000 crore from bank loans using more than 80 associate companies.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel granted interim bail to Singal on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of Rs 2 lakh.

It directed the accused not to leave the country without prior intimation of the concerned court. The bench also directed that Singal should not influence the witnesses in the case in any manner.

The court passed the order on Singal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on August 8 and the continued custody in the matter.

He had challenged certain provisions of the Companies Act on the grant of bail to persons arrested under the Act, claiming that they were violative of fundamental rights as they imposed “unreasonable restrictions”.

He had claimed in his plea that his arrest was illegal as no grounds for arrest were communicated to him orally or in writing by the probe agency at the time of arrest.

Bhushan Steel has been acquired by a Tata Group company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It was among the 12 large stressed assets the Reserve Bank of India had referred to the National Company Law Tribunal for a resolution, last year.

Singal was arrested under Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2013 which deals with punishment for fraud. Under this law, any person found to be guilty of fraud can be jailed for a minimum of six months to a maximum of ten years, and liable to fine equal to minimum of the amount involved in the fraud, but which may extend to three times. In case the committed fraud involves public interest, the minimum imprisonment is three years.

He was the first person ever to be arrested by the SFIO which was given this power only in August last year.

The SFIO has opposed any interim relief to Singal, saying — given the seriousness and magnitude of the offence he was accused of and his antecedents, he was not entitled to be released from custody.

The government had termed the alleged offence as “economic terrorism” before the high court, saying siphoning off Rs 2,000 crore would affect the common man in the same manner as a terrorist attack.

