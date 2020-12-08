Rs 2,000 crore for farm loan waiver; Jharkhand to replace Kisan Bima Yojana

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Jharkhand government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for loan waiver to farmers in the state. The government is also set to replace PM Kisan Bima Yojna with the state’s own Fasal Rahat Yojna and has earmarked Rs 100 crore for this scheme.

Both these initiatives are set to come into effect by the end of this month, as per details that emerged after the fourth day of the review meetings of various departments conducted by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The biggest challenge remains in implementing the loan waiver. During the Assembly Question and Answer session in March, in a response to a question on loans of farmers, the government had agreed that the farmers owed Rs 7,000 crore to the banks.

A source in the government said: “The biggest challenge will be selecting the criteria for loan waiver.”

According to the source, during the review of the Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Co-operative, the Chief Minister was informed that a state-level committee has been formed under the Agriculture Minister. “Crop loanee data have been submitted. Various banks have been asked to complete Aadhaar enabling of crop loanee. So far six lakhs Aadhaar cards have been enabled out of 12 lakh loan accounts,” the source said, adding that the department is building a web portal for the purpose.

Loan waiver was one of the poll planks of both the Congress and JMM ahead of the Assembly election.

The replacement of the PM Fasal Bima Yojna awaits Cabinet approval.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.