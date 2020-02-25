‘Rs 2.50 cr penalty imposed on Punjab for delaying Ladhowal food park’

Harsimrat inaugurated two food processing units at Gur Kirpa Mega Food Park, Ladhowal, Monday. (File) Harsimrat inaugurated two food processing units at Gur Kirpa Mega Food Park, Ladhowal, Monday. (File)

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal Monday said that a penalty of Rs 2.50 crore has been imposed on Punjab government for “deliberately delaying” Ladhowal mega food park project. Mocking CM Amarinder Singh, the SAD leader added that he should be given “idle CM” award for doing nothing for the state’s development.

Harsimrat, who inaugurated two food processing units — Godrej Tyson Foods and Iscon Balaji Foods at Gur Kirpa Mega Food Park at Ladhowal Monday, said, “These units have become operational even though the food park still awaits inauguration. Captain Amarinder Singh should be given an award for being an ‘Idle CM’ for doing nothing for state’s development. He has deliberately delayed inauguration of Rs 117 crore mega food park at Ladhowal for which our ministry gave grant of Rs 50 crore. We have now imposed a penalty of Rs 2.50 crore on Punjab government for delaying Ladhowal food park project.”

She added that Ladhowal food park, which was approved in November 2015 was slated to be completed in May 2018.

“There was a complete lack of will from Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Limited (PAIC) to stick to mandated schedules to complete and inaugurate it in time,” she said, adding that in total 42 mega food parks are being established in the country of which 18 have become operational and rest are in pipeline. “Of this, three are in Punjab including Ladhowal, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur,” Harsimrat said

