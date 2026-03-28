Rs 2.38 lakh cr-defence push: DAC clears 5 S-400 missile systems from Russia, transport aircraft

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday cleared a proposal to procure five additional S-400 long range surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, months after the S-400s reportedly demonstrated their capability during Operation Sindoor.

The DAC also cleared several other key acquisition proposals, including the procurement of medium transport aircraft and remotely piloted strike aircraft for the Indian Air Force, as well as armoured piercing tank ammunition and Dhanush gun systems for the Army, among others. The proposals are together worth about Rs 2.38 lakh crore.

The clearance for the S-400s, which has been under discussion for the last several months, comes four months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in December last year.

In 2018, India had signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia to buy five squadrons of the S-400s. While three squadrons have been delivered, and deployed on the borders facing Pakistan, the two remaining squadrons are likely to be delivered later this year.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence noted that the S-400s will counter enemy long-range air vectors targeting vital areas.

The induction of the medium transport aircraft, which will replace the ageing transport fleet of the IAF’s An-32 and Il-76 aircraft, will meet the strategic, tactical and operational airlift requirements of the Services, the MoD said.

There was no official word on the number of squadrons of remotely piloted strike aircraft to be procured. However, officials told The Indian Express that the unmanned jets, which are a programme of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will likely take seven to eight years to materialise.

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“The remotely piloted strike aircraft will enable undertaking offensive counter and coordinated air operations, also providing stealth intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities,” the MoD said.

The DAC also cleared the overhaul of the Su-30 aero engine and its aggregates, which, the MoD said, will increase the service life of the aircraft and fulfil the IAF’s operational requirements.

For the Army, the DAC approved proposals to procure the air defence tracked system, armoured piercing tank ammunition, Dhanush gun system, high capacity radio relay and runway independent aerial surveillance system.

The Dhanush gun system will enhance the artillery’s capabilities to engage targets at longer ranges in all terrains with enhanced lethality and accuracy, the MoD statement said, adding that the air defence tracked system will provide real-time air defence control and reporting capability, and the high capacity radio relay will provide reliable and fail-proof communication.

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“The runway independent aerial surveillance system will provide surveillance capabilities to the Army units, with the armoured piercing tank ammunition enhancing the lethality of anti-tank ammunition,” it said.

For the Indian Coast Guard, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for heavy duty air cushion vehicles. “These vehicles will be used for multipurpose maritime coastal operational roles, including high-speed coastal patrolling, reconnaissance, search and rescue operations, assisting ships and carrying personnel and stores, including logistics,” the MoD said.

The DAC, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is the key defence body that grants AoN for all big-ticket capital procurements. While the AoN is the first step in the defence procurement process, obtaining it may or may not lead to a final order.

In 2025-26 financial year, the DAC accorded AoNs for 55 proposals amounting to Rs 6.73 lakh crore.

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“Moreover, capital procurement contracts have been signed for 503 proposals amounting to Rs 2.28 lakh crore in the current fiscal year. Both the quantum of AoN given and capital contracts signed, so far, have been the highest in any given financial year,” the statement noted.

The MoD also signed contracts worth Rs 858 crore, for procurement of Tunguska air defence missile systems and inspection (depot level) of P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft on Friday.

According to a separate MoD statement, the contract for the procurement of Tunguska air defence missile systems worth Rs 445 crore for the Army was signed with the Russian JSC Rosoboronexport.

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“These cutting-edge missiles will enhance India’s multi-layered air defence capabilities against aerial threats including aircraft drones and cruise missiles. The agreement will further strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership,” the statement said.

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It said the contract for the inspection (depot level) of P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft for the Navy under ‘Buy Indian’ category, worth Rs 413 crore, was signed with Boeing India Defence Private Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Boeing.

“This contract will ensure depot level maintenance of P8I fleet at in-country MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility, which is in line with Government of India’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India,” it said.