Rs 2-3 crore was daily collection as illegal levy on coal transportation: ED

The Enforcement Directorate, which arrested Chhattisgarh IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi along with two others in connection with a money laundering case, has claimed that officials and politicians in the state were involved in an illegal levy on coal transportation which was generating Rs 2-3 crore per day.

The agency has arrested one Laxmikant Tiwari and Sunil Kumar Agarwal of Indramani Group in connection with the case, along with Vishnoi. It has claimed that Raigadh Collector Ranu Sahu and kingpin of the alleged scam Suryakant Tiwari are missing.

“During the course of search and investigation, cash of Rs 1.5 crore, which was found with Laxmikant Tiwari was seized. He has admitted that he handled [Rs] 1-2 crore of the extorted money on daily basis. Sunil Kumar Agrawal of Indramani Group, a big coal businessman was found to be involved in this racket and…a business partner of Suryakant Tiwari. Sameer Vishnoi and his wife were found to be in possession of Rs 47 lakh of unaccounted cash and gold jewellery (4kg),” the ED said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ED, the accused are part of a scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was being allegedly extorted. The proceeds of the crime, the ED has alleged, were being used for “investing in benami assets, bribing officials to influence senior officers and also used by or on behalf of political executives of the state”.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation based on an FIR lodged by Income Tax Department. The agency has seized Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash, gold jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth around Rs 2 crore (approx) in its searches in the case.

According to the ED, extortion of illegal coal levy became rampant when the Director of Geology and Mining Department, issued a notification on July 15, 2020, which modified the earlier online process of e-permit for transporting the coal from mines to users to manual NOC. No SOP or procedure was circulated in this regard, the ED has claimed.

On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had hit out at the Centre over the ED searches at several locations in the state, saying “the probe agencies should not be misused for political mileage”. Talking to reporters in Raipur, Baghel sought to know why the agency has not revealed details of recovery made during its action.