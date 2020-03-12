Rs 1,909 crore of Himachal govt, public stuck in Yes Bank: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Jai Ram Thakur’s statement came a day after Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri questioned whether some influential person was promoting the private bank in government-owned entities. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Jai Ram Thakur’s statement came a day after Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri questioned whether some influential person was promoting the private bank in government-owned entities. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

More than Rs 1,900 crore belonging to the Himachal Pradesh government and the public is stuck in the crisis-hit Yes Bank, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Vidhan Sabha Thursday. The money includes Rs 970 crore of two state cooperative banks.

In a statement after the question hour during the ongoing Budget Session, Thakur said, “As on March 5, Rs 1,909 crore of the government and the people are deposited in nearly 32,000 accounts of Yes Bank’s nine branches located across Himachal. Residents and the state government invested high amounts in the bank owing o the high interest rates being offered,” said Thakur.

Giving a details, Thakur said at least Rs 1,244 crore has been deposited by government-owned units, including Rs 650 crore and Rs 320 crore by the HP State Cooperative Bank and Kangra Central Cooperative Bank, respectively. Dharamshala Smart City Limited has a deposit of Rs 170 crore while the HP Infrastructure Development Board has a deposit of Rs 104 crore. The HP Power Transmission Corporation Limited has a deposit of around Rs 25 crore, he said.

Thakur’s statement came a day after Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri questioned whether some influential person was promoting the private bank in government-owned entities. “The investment in the bank was made due to attractive interest rates, and this practice has been prevalent for a long time. Even before December 31, 2017, (during the Congress tenure), an amount of around Rs 1,350 crore was invested in the bank,” Thakur said on Thursday.

Thakur said the Union government was making efforts to revive Yes Bank. The Centre has appointed SBI’s former chief finance officer as the bank’s administrator. “The SBI cannot reduce its holding in the bank below 26 per cent for at least three years. The RBI has assured all investors that their deposits are safe and within a week, the SBI will come up with a policy to lead Yes Bank out of this crisis,” he said.

Referring to The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020, passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Thakur said that it will help solve problems related to non-performing assets/bad loans. “The Centre is taking steps for securing the welfare of investors. We must shed all fear and maintain patience,” he said.

Remark on Priyanka spurs bickering

After reading his statement, Thakur accused the UPA regime of crony capitalism and giving undue benefits to companies such as Vodafone and DHFL. Thakur further stated that Agnihotri asked which influential person had promoted Yes Bank in the state. “I want to tell that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sold her late father Rajiv Gandhi’s painting to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor for Rs 2 crore,” he said.

Intervening, Agnihotri said the CM should also tell to whom the prime minister’s expensive suit had been sold. “Who bought Modi’s suit for Rs 10 crore? Where did Nirav Modi go? Is the Rs 1,900 crore from the state lying in Yes Bank safe?”

Later participating in the discussion on the state Budget, senior Congress legislator Asha Kumari said, “The CM should not have levelled allegations against Priyanka as it is not proper to do so against a person who is not even a member of the House.”

Beginning the discussion on the Budget on Wednesday, Agnihotri had said Yes Bank had been facing a crisis for the past one year. “Why did the state government institutions not make any effort to withdraw the amount from Yes Bank,” he had asked.

