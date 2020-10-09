Rs 18 L looted from man outside market complex in Gandhinagar

After the loot incident, the Gandhinagar police has put in action teams of Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate the matter. (Representational)

Unknown persons on a motorcycle looted Rs 18 lakh cash from a man outside a market complex in Kalol of Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at 2:45 pm outside Priya Avenue complex in Phase 1 of Chhatral GIDC area in Kalol on Wednesday when Yogesh Barot (30) was robbed of Rs 18,06,300 by two unknown men on a motorcycle.

Barot, a resident of Kalol, is employed as the driver of a businessman who runs a company in Chhatral. In his complaint submitted to Kalol Taluka police station, Barot had gone to ‘PM Finance’ office in Priya Avenue complex to pick up cash for his employer.

“I received a call from the PM Finance office that I should reach their office to pick up money as discussed with my employer. I reached the office at 2 pm and left the office at 2:45 pm. As I was heading towards my car, two men wearing helmets arrived on a pulsar bike and snatched the bag containing cash from my hands,” said Barot in his complaint.

After the loot incident, the Gandhinagar police has put in action teams of Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate the matter.

“Multiple teams are probing the case and we will arrive at a lead soon. We are also going through CCTV footages and it seems that the accused had done a recce of the victim. A case has been filed against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code sections 379A for snatching and 114 for abettors present when offence is committed,” said a police officer at Kalol Taluka police station.

