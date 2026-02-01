Seven new high-speed rail corridors to attract Rs 16 lakh cr investment; here’s how it could transform train travel

High-speed rail corridor in Budget 2026: Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects are expected to attract investments of around Rs 16 lakh crore.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 08:45 PM IST
Speaking at the conference, the Union Minister said that the high-speed rail corridor will reduce the travel time in the country. (Image generated using AI)Speaking at the conference, the Union Minister said that the high-speed rail corridor will reduce the travel time in the country. (Image generated using AI)
High-speed rail corridors in India: Union Budget 2026 has focused on the development of seven high-speed rail corridors in the country. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects are expected to attract investments of around Rs 16 lakh crore.

“The seven high-speed corridors span nearly 4,000 kms and are expected to attract investments of approximately Rs 16 lakh crore,” Vaishnaw said.

High-speed rail corridors to reduce train travel time

Speaking at the conference, the Union Minister said that the high-speed rail corridor will reduce the travel time in the country. He said all the corridors would be developed simultaneously, adding that developing them together is important for 2047 vision of ‘Viksit Bharat.’ “These seven new corridors will fully transform the country’s transportation sector,” the minister said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing press conference on Sunday, February 1 (Image: Anish Mondal) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing press conference on Sunday, February 1 (Image: Anish Mondal)

Chennai-Bangalore-Hyderabad High-Speed rail corridor

The Railway Minister said that Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will form a ‘South High-Speed Triangle.’ Calling it as a ‘South High-Speed Diamond,’ Vaishnaw said the project would be a major boost for the five southern states: Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.

“This network is expected to serve as a powerful growth multiplier for Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, significantly boosting regional development,” he said.

Vaishnaw added that travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru would be cut to just 1 hour and 13 minutes, while the Bengaluru-Hyderabad journey would take around 2 hours. The train travel time between Chennai and Hyderabad would be reduced to about 2 hours and 55 minutes.

Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad high-speed rail corridor

The Railway Minister said train travel time between Mumbai and Pune would be reduced to just 48 minutes, while the Pune-Hyderabad journey would take around 1 hour and 55 minutes. He added that the under-construction Ahmedabad–Mumbai high-speed rail corridor would extend connectivity to Pune and Hyderabad, with further connectivity to Bengaluru and Chennai. He said the expanded network would prove to be a major boon for people living in the region as well as across the country.

Delhi-Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor

The Railway Minister further said that travel time from Delhi to Varanasi would be reduced to 3 hours and 50 minutes, while the Varanasi–Siliguri journey via Patna would take around 2 hours and 55 minutes. He said this would create a new economic corridor stretching from Delhi through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to West Bengal.

“This belt will emerge as a new economic corridor. Healthcare, education and all types of economic activities will multiply, bringing significant benefits to the region,” the minister said.

High-speed rail corridors in Budget 2026: A look at city-wise impact on travel time

High-Speed Rail Corridor Travel Time
Mumbai-Pune 48 minutes
Pune-Hyderabad 1hr 55 minutes
Hyderabad-Bangalore 2 hours
Hyderabad-Chennai 2 hours 55 minutes
Chennai-Bangalore 1 hour 13 minutes
Delhi-Varanasi 3 hours 50 minutes
Varanasi-Siliguri 2 hours 55 minutes

 

