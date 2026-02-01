Seven new high-speed rail corridors to attract Rs 16 lakh cr investment; here’s how it could transform train travel

Speaking at the conference, the Union Minister said that the high-speed rail corridor will reduce the travel time in the country. (Image generated using AI)

High-speed rail corridors in India: Union Budget 2026 has focused on the development of seven high-speed rail corridors in the country. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects are expected to attract investments of around Rs 16 lakh crore.

“The seven high-speed corridors span nearly 4,000 kms and are expected to attract investments of approximately Rs 16 lakh crore,” Vaishnaw said.

High-speed rail corridors to reduce train travel time

Speaking at the conference, the Union Minister said that the high-speed rail corridor will reduce the travel time in the country. He said all the corridors would be developed simultaneously, adding that developing them together is important for 2047 vision of ‘Viksit Bharat.’ “These seven new corridors will fully transform the country’s transportation sector,” the minister said.