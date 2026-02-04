‘Rs 15 to Rs 66 per day in 3 decades’: Chhattisgarh mid-day meal cooks say they want justice

For 34 days now, hundreds of mid-day meal cooks, most of them women, have made Tuta ground in Chhattisgarh’s New Raipur their home. The key demand behind their indefinite strike: An increase in daily wages from Rs 66 per day to Rs 440, though the more pragmatic ones in the group say even a hike to Rs 261, which is paid to MGNREGA workers, would be a start.

The state government’s offer so far: A hike of Rs 500 per month, a little under Rs 17 a day. The education department has also warned of disciplinary action against cooks who disrupt mid-day meals, and asked district officials to ensure the system, which employs around 70,000 cooks, is not disrupted.

With the two sides firm on their stand, the situation has reached a stalemate. Earlier this week, two women – Dulari Yadav (in her 60s) and Rukmani Sinha (in her 50s) – who were part of the protest, died after their health deteriorated. While doctors said both had preexisting illnesses, the deaths have added fuel to the already simmering situation.

On Thursday night, 500-600 cooks decided to march to the Mantralaya to make their demands heard, and sat on the road when stopped by the police. When they did not budge on Friday despite multiple warnings from the administration, a case was registered against them under sections of rioting and blocking traffic.

“For 31 years, we worked quietly for the government. In 1995, I earned Rs 15 a day; in 2026, it is Rs 66 — an average increase of about Rs 1.65 per year. I worked even on the day my father died. We are committed, but can’t they understand our situation? We work five hours a day, and what we’re paid is not remotely enough to keep up with inflation,” said Meghraj Baghel, a mid-day meal cook and secretary of Chhattisgarh School Madhyanbhojan Rasoiya Sanyukta Sangh.

State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment on the demands. Education department officials say the pay hike protesters are demanding is far too steep.

Shipra Tarafdar (45) from Kanker district, who has been working as a cook since 2008, broke down as she spoke: “I have left my children alone to be here. My husband, a teacher, died a year before his batch was regularised, so I do not get a pension. I have two sons, and it’s difficult to raise them. We cut corners on food, clothes, everything.”

Story continues below this ad

She recalled hitting her son when he kept insisting on money to buy cricket equipment. “He didn’t eat for days,” she said. “I don’t want to be here, but I need to fight for my children. At least increase our wages to Rs 261 per day.”

The protesters have got some help from locals, who are pitching in with rice and vegetables. “I have spent Rs 1,200 from my own pocket to be here. I have yet to get my December pay. During Diwali, when our children want gifts, we have to borrow money to meet their wishes,” said Triveni Yadav, another one of the protesters.

To bathe, the protesters use a pond nearby, which they cleaned. “When we came here, the place stank, so we cleaned it. We cook our own food in small groups and sleep on the floor. Some have made tents. We want to go home, but the government has turned a blind eye to our situation,” Yadav said.

Lilavati Chaturvedi (42) from Bemetara said she was paid Rs 40 a day 15 years ago, not very different from the Rs 66 today. “The reason the government is ignoring us is that we have been peaceful and are seen as weak. My husband is a labourer, but there’s not much daily work. We have two children. We take loans when someone falls ill, and it’s difficult to repay,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Kachra Chandrakar (42) from Mahasamund said, “The government gives us free rice and salt. We also get Rs 1,000 under the Mahatari Vandana Yojna (a state government scheme for eligible married women). Even then, with rising prices, buying vegetables is difficult.”

Ulfi Yadav (57) detailed what their day at work looks like: “We start work at 10 am. We clean the rice and vegetables. Then we use wood to start a fire so we can cook rice, dal and vegetables. We serve the food and clean the utensils. We wrap up around 3 pm.”