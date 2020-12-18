Rs 1,400-cr gold smuggling case accused brought to Ahmedabad

According to officials, Tanti is one of the accused in the biggest gold smuggling racket in Gujarat.

The Gujarat Police brought Bhargav Tanti, an accused in Rs 1400-crore gold smuggling case, to Ahmedabad on Wednesday, two weeks after he was held in Amreli after Ahmedabad Customs alerted the police.

Tanti had turned Covid-19 positive, a day after he was held in Amreli on December 3 and for two weeks he was kept in quarantine at the Amreli Civil Hospital.

According to officials, Tanti is one of the accused in the biggest gold smuggling racket in Gujarat that was discovered by Ahmedabad Customs officials in July 2019 in which almost 4 tonnes of gold were smuggled into Gujarat thr- ough Sardar Va- l labhbhai Patel International air port in Ahme-dabad in the past six years. The smuggling racket was unearthed by customs officials when an airline employee Jignesh Savaliya was arrested in July 2019 helping a carrier named Lokesh smuggle 24.5 kg of 24 carat gold bars and biscuits worth Rs 8.2 crore. Lokesh had allegedly smuggled the gold biscuits and bars from a Dubai flight to SVPI airport and handed them over to Savaliya.

After the duo was arrested, customs officials got to know about a massive racket in which many other couriers had smuggled at least 4000 kgs of gold worth Rs 1,300 crore from SVPI airport in the past six years.

In the same case, Bhargav Tanti, believed to be an alleged courier of the smuggling racket, was held on December 3.

“The accused had turned Covid-19 positive and was kept in Amreli Civil Hospital under police watch. He turned negative Wednesday and he was brought to Ahmedabad where the Ahmedabad Customs served him a detention order under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act today. The accused was lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad,” said Kumar Santosh, principal commissioner, Ahmedabad Customs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd