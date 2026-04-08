Rs 13,038-crore Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project: Here’s the route map and station list

Jaipur Metro Phase 2 status: The Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project received Union Cabinet approval on Wednesday. The Rs 13,038-crore infrastructure project is set for completion by September 2031. It will be executed by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL).
The Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project is likely to remove around 2.4 lakh vehicles off the roads in the coming years. Once completed, it is expected to improve travel access along the north–south corridor in the Pink City.
Currently, Jaipur Metro Phase 1A and Phase 1B are operational. Phase 1A runs from Mansarovar to Chandpole, while Phase 1B extends from Chandpole to Badi Chaupar. Meanwhile, Phase 1C and Phase 1D are under construction. Phase 1C will connect Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar and Phase 1D will run from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road Chauraha.
Jaipur Metro Route Map: Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and 1D (Image: PIB)
Jaipur Metro Phase 2 route
The 41-km-long Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project will connect major passenger traffic generation points i.e. Prahladpura and Todi Mod. It is expected to provide better access for satellite towns, upcoming industrial area near Jaitpura (North), RIICO industrial area at Hukkan (South).
Jaipur Metro Phase 2 Route Map
Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project (Image: PIB)
Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project: Station list on Prahladpura-Todi Mod Metro corridor
The Phase 2 corridor of Jaipur Metro will connect with the existing Phase 1 at Khasa Kothi. A total of 36 stations will be constructed, of which 34 will be elevated and 2 will be underground. These are:
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More