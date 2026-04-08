Rs 13,038-crore Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project: Here’s the route map and station list

Currently, Jaipur Metro Phase 1A and Phase 1B are operational. (Image generated using AI)

Jaipur Metro Phase 2 status: The Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project received Union Cabinet approval on Wednesday. The Rs 13,038-crore infrastructure project is set for completion by September 2031. It will be executed by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL).

The Jaipur Metro Phase 2 project is likely to remove around 2.4 lakh vehicles off the roads in the coming years. Once completed, it is expected to improve travel access along the north–south corridor in the Pink City.

Jaipur Metro operational route

Currently, Jaipur Metro Phase 1A and Phase 1B are operational. Phase 1A runs from Mansarovar to Chandpole, while Phase 1B extends from Chandpole to Badi Chaupar. Meanwhile, Phase 1C and Phase 1D are under construction. Phase 1C will connect Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar and Phase 1D will run from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road Chauraha.