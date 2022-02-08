Rs 12.65 lakh cheating: 3 arrested from Nagpur

The Cyber Cell of UT Police has arrested three suspects from Nagpur for their alleged involvement in a Rs 12.65 lakh cheating case, the money from which was further invested in crypto currencies.

A senior police officer involved in the probe said that the suspects are being brought to Chandigarh on a transit remand from Nagpur. Sources claimed that the suspects were apprehended on the basis of strong technical evidence, which established their direct involvement in the cheating case. They added that a team from UT’s cyber cell had been stationed in Nagpur for the last three days and certain gadgets allegedly used in the crime had been recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Around Rs 12.65 lakh was withdrawn from the bank account of a retired insurance firm employee, Krishan Kanhiya, of Sector 41 between January 28 and January 31. The cheating came to light after Kanhiya’s son, Rahul Rawat, checked the account details at Axis Bank, Sector 17, on February 1. Sources said that later, a cyber cell investigation revealed that the suspects involved withdrew the amount, transferred it to an online wallet and further invested the money in crypto currencies. The fraudulent withdrawal took place through online banking. The mobile phone, which was used for online banking, was found to be operated in Maharashtra, according to the IMEI number of the phone. It is yet to be ascertained as to how the men managed to clone/copy the SIM card of Krishan Kanhiya, who was in Chandigarh while cash was transferred from his account.

Police suspect Kanhiya may have unknowingly opened some web links or shared confidential information about his account with unknown people. Sources said that the modus operandi was new and it was the first time that the UT cyber cell had arrested suspects for investing in crypto currencies through money that had been procured in a fraudulent way. A case was registered at PS 17