Rs 10,154 crore investment: Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines project gets Cabinet nod

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 04:20 PM IST
Kasara–Manmad Line ExpansionKasara–Manmad Railway Line Expansion (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines approved: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Kasara and Manmad. The new rail infrastructure project is aimed at improving train operations and easing congestion on the high-density Mumbai–Howrah rail route.

Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th rail line: Route

The Kasara–Manmad third and fourth railway lines form a part of the broader initiative to quadruple the high-density Mumbai–Howrah rail route. It is one of India’s most crucial corridors connecting Eastern, Central and Western regions of the country. The project aims to address the high demand for both passenger and freight train services on this busy route.

Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines route map (Image: Ministry of Railways) Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines route map (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Construction of Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th rail line

The 131-km-long Kasara–Manmad third and fourth railway line project will include three important bridges, 16 major bridges and 218 minor bridges. In addition, the project will feature five Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and 21 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), along with five tunnels. The longest tunnel will be approximately 24 km in length. The total track length of the project will be 316 km.

Kasara – Manmad 3rd and 4th Line: Technical Specifications

Infrastructure Details of the Railway Expansion Project
Feature Details
Bridges 3 important bridges16 major bridges218 minor bridges
ROBs 5
RUBs 21
Tunnels 5 (longest tunnel is 24 km)
Route Length 131 km
Track Length 316 km
Source: Ministry of Railways
Express InfoGenIE

Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th rail line: Completion timeline

The Kasara–Manmad third and fourth railway line project is scheduled to be completed within five years. The project is expected to significantly benefit Thane and Nashik districts in Maharashtra by enhancing rail capacity and connectivity.

Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines route map (Image: Ministry of Railways) Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines route map (Image: Ministry of Railways)

It will also support key economic nodes, including ports, power plants, multi-modal logistics hubs, and Inland Container Depots (ICDs), thereby strengthening freight movement and boosting regional economic growth.

Significance of Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th rail line

  • After completion, no need for banking engines in Kasara-Igatpuri section
  • Will support introduction of more passenger trains
  • Enhanced connectivity for major tourist destinations – Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Nashik, Bhavli Dam, Shri Ghatandevi Mata mandir, etc.
  • Will facilitate additional freight traffic of 46.1 million ton per annum
  • CO₂ saving: 54 cr kg every year equivalent to planting approx. 2.2 cr trees
  • Logistic Cost Saving: 1,207 crore every year

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
