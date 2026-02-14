Rs 10,154 crore investment: Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines project gets Cabinet nod

Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines approved: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Kasara and Manmad. The new rail infrastructure project is aimed at improving train operations and easing congestion on the high-density Mumbai–Howrah rail route.

Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th rail line: Route

The Kasara–Manmad third and fourth railway lines form a part of the broader initiative to quadruple the high-density Mumbai–Howrah rail route. It is one of India’s most crucial corridors connecting Eastern, Central and Western regions of the country. The project aims to address the high demand for both passenger and freight train services on this busy route.