Rs 10,154 crore investment: Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines project gets Cabinet nod

Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines approved: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Kasara and Manmad. The new rail infrastructure project is aimed at improving train operations and easing congestion on the high-density Mumbai–Howrah rail route.
The Kasara–Manmad third and fourth railway lines form a part of the broader initiative to quadruple the high-density Mumbai–Howrah rail route. It is one of India’s most crucial corridors connecting Eastern, Central and Western regions of the country. The project aims to address the high demand for both passenger and freight train services on this busy route.
Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th railway lines route map (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Construction of Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th rail line
The 131-km-long Kasara–Manmad third and fourth railway line project will include three important bridges, 16 major bridges and 218 minor bridges. In addition, the project will feature five Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and 21 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), along with five tunnels. The longest tunnel will be approximately 24 km in length. The total track length of the project will be 316 km.
Kasara – Manmad 3rd and 4th Line: Technical Specifications
Infrastructure Details of the Railway Expansion Project
Feature
Details
Bridges
3 important bridges16 major bridges218 minor bridges
ROBs
5
RUBs
21
Tunnels
5 (longest tunnel is 24 km)
Route Length
131 km
Track Length
316 km
Source: Ministry of Railways
Express InfoGenIE
Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th rail line: Completion timeline
The Kasara–Manmad third and fourth railway line project is scheduled to be completed within five years. The project is expected to significantly benefit Thane and Nashik districts in Maharashtra by enhancing rail capacity and connectivity.
It will also support key economic nodes, including ports, power plants, multi-modal logistics hubs, and Inland Container Depots (ICDs), thereby strengthening freight movement and boosting regional economic growth.
