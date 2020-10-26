Rs 10,000-crore package for rain-hit areas not enough: Pankaja Munde

Taking swipe at her critics, without naming anyone, Munde said many had written her off. Some also predicted my political career was over. (File)

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde on Sunday asked her supporters to be prepared for larger responsibilities.

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally from Bhagwan Bhaktigad at Sawargaon in Beed, Munde said she would tour entire Maharashtra and that one day she would hold a massive rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

“I have been appointed as BJP national secretary. I will travel extensively across Maharashtra to reach out to the last person to understand their problems and provide help,” Munde said.

Speaking on rain-affected farmers, the BJP leader said, “The state government’s Rs 10,000-crore package to rain-affected areas is not enough. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should provide more financial assistance to help them as crops such as soyabean, jowar, cotton and pulses are completely destroyed.”

She also urged NCP president Sharad Pawar to resolve the problems faced by sugarcane growers by offering them higher remuneration ahead of the crushing season.

Taking swipe at her critics, without naming anyone, Munde said many had written her off. Some also predicted my political career was over.

As long as I have dedicated supporters who are my well wishers, I will work relentlessly. They are my strength. I will travel across state and country to reach out to people.”

Referring to her electoral defeat in 2019 Assembly election from Parli, Munde said, “Today, I got grand welcome from people. How fortunate I am. Whether I hold any position or not, people have always stood by me.”

