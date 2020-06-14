Rs 1,000 sent to each of 10.48 lakh worker families: UP

Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the Chief Minister has instructed officials to speed up development work. Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the Chief Minister has instructed officials to speed up development work.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said that Rs 1,000 was sent to 10.48 lakh families through direct bank transfers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told mediapersons in Lucknow: “The Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) distributed Rs 1,000 to 10,48,166 lakh families of workers and labourers through the revenue department through direct bank transfer. This money has been made available for the state Covid fund….”

Awasthi said 1,645 trains have come to the state with 22.20 lakh migrant workers.

“On Saturday, the Chief Minister held the Team-11 meeting and said that the Industrial sector’s backbone is the manpower or workforce and no industry can run without it…” said Awasthi.

He said the Chief Minister has instructed officials to speed up development work.

“Regarding Poorvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways, the CM has instructed officials that work should be quickened and workers and labourers who have returned to the state should be employed,” said Awasthi.

A statement issued by the state government said, “Discussions are happening with Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar for sending migrants back.”

