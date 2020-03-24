Rs 1-lakh crore Budget Bill for J&K cleared by Rajya Sabha

After approval, the Bill was returned to the Lok Sabha. (File Photo) After approval, the Bill was returned to the Lok Sabha. (File Photo)

The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a Bill for the budget of Rs 1-lakh crore for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2020-21.

Replying after a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, said only 10 per cent of the funds will be spent on security in the region and the remaining has been earmarked for developmental objectives.

Thakur said the government has made a provision of over Rs 1 lakh crore towards the UT’s budget in 2020-21, as against Rs 88,911 crore in the previous financial year.

According to him, one crore people from J&K were earlier left out of of the Centre’’s flagship health scheme Ayushman Bharat, but now every resident will be covered.

The Upper House also approved and returned to Lok Sabha another bill for the budget of Ladakh — as required under rules for money bills. The Bills were approved with voice vote after a debate of over two hours.

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills were passed by Lok Sabha on March 19.

In J&K’s budget, the total estimate for the fiscal is Rs 1,01,428 crore, of which, developmental expenditure is estimated at Rs 38,764 crore — an increase of 27 per cent.

