‘Improve communication with candidates’: Amid NEET-UG paper leak row, Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews railway recruitment process

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that misinformation should be countered promptly with correct information, so that candidates receive accurate updates. (File Photo)

Amid the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday held a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruitment process.

The RRB conducts one of the largest examinations in India for the Railways—the country’s biggest employer, with a workforce of around 12.5 lakh.

Officials said that the minister reviewed the progress made in shifting departmental examinations to computer-based test (CBT) mode and stressed that more tablet-based examinations should be introduced wherever feasible so that recruitment is faster, more efficient, and user-friendly.

Officials said that the Railways is set to hold examinations for 55,229 posts in six categories in the next six months to a year. The upcoming examinations are of Level-1 (32,438 posts), assistant loco-pilots (10,970 posts), non-technical popular categories at the graduate level (5,810 posts), non-technical popular categories at the undergraduate level (3,058 posts) and section controller (368 posts).